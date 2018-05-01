Arris trims losses though revenue falls short in Q1

Arris Group (NASDAQ:ARRS) turned in a mixed report in Q1 earnings, substantially trimming its net loss but seeing revenues fall short of expectations.

Net loss on a GAAP basis was $0.07/share, vs. a year-ago loss of $0.21/share.

Adjusted net income was $0.73 vs. a year-ago $0.40, but down from Q4's $0.88.

Revenue, meanwhile, rose 6% Y/Y but fell 9% sequentially, to $1.578B.

Order backlog was $1.293B, down from a year-ago $1.304B but up from Q4's $1.121B. Book-to-fill ratio was 1.11, down from the prior-year 1.13 but up from Q4's 1.02.

Cash from operations was $96M (vs. a prior-year $250M); cash resources came to $543M at quarter's end.

It's guiding to revenues of $1.76B-$1.81B (vs. consensus for $1.785B), and adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.72-$0.77 (vs. consensus for $0.72).

