Sharp replies from Match, IAC on Facebook's dating play

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) may have taken a pounding today, falling 22.1% , along with parent IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC; itself down 17.8% on the day), after Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) news that it's getting into online dating -- but that didn't stop them from making pointed rejoinders about the news.

"We're flattered that Facebook is coming into our space -- and sees the global opportunity that we do," Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg tells Bloomberg. “We’re surprised at the timing given the amount of personal and sensitive data that comes with this territory,” Ginsberg says in an offhand reference to Facebook's data leak scandal.

Even more acidic is the reply from IAC chief Joey Levin: "Come on in. The water's warm ... Their product could be great for U.S./Russia relationships."

Piper Jaffray stuck up for Match after the decline.

Guggenheim, though, says Facebook has the tools to present a threat. It's got key scale advantages via its trove of users and data that would make it hard to argue against its potential, analyst Jake Fuller says.

Evercore ISI has downgraded Match Group to In Line from Outperform, saying its dominance is "no longer guaranteed."