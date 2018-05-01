Suncor reports improved Q1 earnings but production hit by weather outage

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) reports better than expected Q1 earnings, as improved crude oil pricing and higher refining margins outweighed lower production.

SU says Q1 operating profit came in at C$0.60/share, ahead of the C$0.52 analyst consensus estimate as well as C$0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total upstream production fell 5% Y/Y to 689.4K boe/day from 725.1K boe/day a year ago, as oil sands output tumbled nearly 10% to 404.8K bbl/day from 448.5K bbl/day.

SU says production and upgrader utilization was hurt by a "weather-related outage" at its base camp north of Fort McMurray in Alberta, although operations returned to normal by the end of February.

SU forecasts FY 2018 total production of 740K-780K boe/day, with production from oil sands operations of 425K-455K bbl/day, and total capex of C$4.5B-C$5B.

The company also says the ramp up at Fort Hills, its largest project, is ahead of schedule, with two extraction units operating and a third expected to come online in H2 2018.