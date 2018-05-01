Xerox CEO Jacobson to resign in deal with Icahn, activist shareholders

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) CEO Jeffrey Jacobson and six board members agree to resign as part of a settlement of a lawsuit brought by activist shareholders including Carl Icahn who objected to the company's takeover by Fujifilm Holdings.

The list of board members stepping down include Jacobson and Chairman Robert Keegan; Icahn Enterprises (NYSE:IEP) CEO Keith Cozza is expected to be elected Chairman and John Visentin is expected to be appointed as the new Vice Chairman and CEO of XRX.

The lawsuit had alleged that Jacobson pursued a deal with Fujifilm even after XRX’s board advised him to stop negotiations, an assertion the company had denied.