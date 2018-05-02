PermRock Royalty Trust prices initial public offering

PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) priced its initial public offering of 6.25M trust units at $17.00 per unit.

The trust units are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PRT" on May 2.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 937,500 trust units.

The offering is expected to close on May 4.

Boaz Energy, the sponsor of the Trust, expects to receive ~$95M of net proceeds from the offering, or $110M if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional trust units in full.

Boaz Energy intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to purchase additional trust units, to repay in full the borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility, to make required termination payments and pay purchase premiums in connection with restructuring its commodity hedges in connection with this offering, for general company purposes.

Wells Fargo Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, UBS Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies, Stifel and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering.

Press Release