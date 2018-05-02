CAI International purchased 6.0% of its outstanding common shares from an affiliate of a board member

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) had completed the purchase of 1,225,214 shares of its common stock, or ~6.0% of its outstanding common stock, at a price of $22.81 per share from an affiliate of Andrew S. Ogawa in a privately-negotiated transaction.

Victor Garcia, CAI’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to have the opportunity to purchase in one transaction 6% of our outstanding shares. We believe we have purchased our shares at a compelling price and that this repurchase is immediately accretive to this year’s earnings per share and is in the best long-term interest of our stockholders given our strong financial position and positive outlook for our company.”

Press Release