Novo Nordisk Q1 EPS up 8%; updates guidance; shares ahead 5% premarket

Novo Nordisk (NVO +1.7% ) Q1 results (DKK): Revenues: 26,930M (-5.3%); Total Diabetes Care and Obesity: 22,608M (-4.9%); Biopharmaceuticals: 4,322M (-7.9%).

Long-acting insulin: 4,873M (-13%); Fast-acting insulin: 4,778M (-10%); Premix insulin: 2,642M (-8%); Human insulin: 2,366M (-6%); Victoza: 5,989M (+4%); Obesity (Saxenda): 770M (+43%); Haemophilia: 2,503M (-3%); Growth disorders: 1,481M (-10%).

Operating Income: 12,448M (-7.7%); Net Income: 10,751M (+5.9%); EPS: 4.40 (+8.4%); CF Ops: 9,815M (-18.9%).

2018 Guidance: Sales growth (in local currencies): 3% - 5% from 2% - 5%; Operating profit (in local currencies): 2% - 5% from 1% - 5%; CAPEX: Around DKK9.5B (unch); Free cash flow: DKK27 - 32B (unch).