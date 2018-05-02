Wyndham Worldwide tops EBIDTA estimates

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) reports an adjusted EBITDA tally of $274M in Q1 to top the consensus analyst estimate of $267M and beat last year's mark by 10%.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 17% in the hotel group segment to $98M and 3% in the destination network segment to $77M. The vacation ownership segment saw a 6% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $129M.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year revenue of $5.20B to $5.34B and EPS of $6.96 to $7.11.

