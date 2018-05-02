Digital money transfer business lifts Western Union

Western Union (NYSE:WU) lifts the bottom end of its profit guidance for the full year after factoring in Q1 results.

The company expects FY18 EPS of $1.80 to $1.90 vs. $1.78 to $1.90 prior and $1.85 consensus.

The prior outlook from Western Union for revenue growth in the low to mid-single digits is backed, as well as operating margin guidance of ~20%.

CEO update: "We were able to sustain the growth momentum generated at the end of 2017. Our digital money transfer business posted another impressive quarter, with westernunion.com delivering a 23% revenue increase."

Previously: Western Union beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (May 1)