More on Clorox's Q3 beat, updates FY2018 guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) reports sales rose 3% in Q3, reflecting gains in all four segments.

Volume grew 3% during the quarter.

Gross margin rate down 120 bps to 42.8%, driven primarily by higher commodity and logistics costs.

Segment revenue: Cleaning: $513M (+3%), Household: $493M (+1%), Lifestyle: $252M (+2%), International: $259M (+4%).

FY2018 Guidance: Sales: ~+3%; Gross margin rate: -100 bps to 150 bps; Diluted EPS: $6.15 to $6.30; Tax rate: 22% to 23%.

CLX -0.74% premarket.

Previously: Clorox beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (May 2)