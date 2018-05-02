Rising rates boost Ocwen's Q1 results

Q1 pretax income rose to $5M vs. a loss of more than $30M in Q1 a year ago. Helping was a rise in interest rates, which meant a $20.5M fair value adjustment in the servicing portfolio. Hurting was $21M in costs related to ongoing strategic transactions and restructuring, and regulator-related fees, legal items.

Pretax income in servicing was $20.5M; in lending was $8.8M. Cash flow from operating activities was $99.4M. $285.7M in the bank at the end of Q1.

CEO Ron Faris: "We continued to make progress on the regulatory front, we began the process of deploying our excess liquidity." The closing of the PHH purchase is on track for H2.

Conference call at 8:30 ET

Previously: Ocwen Financial EPS of $0.02 (May 2)

OCN flat premarket