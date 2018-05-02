Community Health to exchange up to $3.125B in debt

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) plans to offer up to $1.925B of new 9.875% Junior-Priority Secured Notes due 2023 in exchange for any or all of its $1.925B of outstanding 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2019.

It also plans to exchange up to $1.2B of new 8.125% Junior-Priority Secured Notes due 2024, together with the 2023 Notes, in exchange for any and all of its $1.2B outstanding 7.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2020.

The maximum amount of the exchange offers will not exceed $3.125B.