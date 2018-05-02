Stratasys -8.6% on Q1 misses, management "disappointed" with rev.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) plunges 8.6% on Q1 results that missed EPS and revenue estimates with revenue down 5.7% Y/Y.

In-line FY18 guidance affirmed at revenue of $670M to $700M (consensus: $685.17M) and EPS from $0.30 to $0.50 (consensus: $0.41). Non-GAAP operating margins expected from 4.5% to 6% and capital expenditures from $40M to $50M.

Key metrics: Non-GAAP gross margin, 52.8% (+1.6 percentage points); operating income, $4.9M (+$0.9M); R&D expenses, $25.1M (+1.9%); cash from operations, $27.1M; cash and equivalents, $346.5M.

CEO Ilan Levin: “We are disappointed with our revenue for the first quarter, which is primarily attributed to underperformance in North America related to high end system orders, specifically from customers in government and other key verticals such as aerospace and automotive. We do not believe that our first quarter revenue represents a fundamental change in the demand environment in the North American market. We continue to maintain a strong pipeline of opportunities, and are not modifying the full year guidance we issued earlier this year.”

