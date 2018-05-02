Wayfair sees 33% jump in active customers

Wayfair (NYSE:W) shows a Q1 loss a penny larger than analysts anticipated off of $1.40B in revenue.

Explosive growth was recorded during the quarter as expected, with active customers up 33% Y/Y to 11.8M and direct retail revenue up 48%.

Orders per customer increased to 1.79 vs. 1.73 a year ago. Average order size was up to $236 vs. $223 a year ago.

CEO update: "We are really pleased with the growth we are seeing across our business and the market share gains this growth represents. Most recently, we were excited to see the success of Way Day as we offered our customers a compelling shopping event that was well-timed for shoppers looking to refresh their homes for the spring season."

Shares of Wayfair are down 1.23% premarket to $64.37.

