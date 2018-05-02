MFS Investment Management declares monthly distributions

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) - $0.0390.

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) - $0.05950.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) - $0.029430.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) - $0.0240.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) - $0.02150.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) - $0.020980.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) - $0.029910.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) - $0.0380.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) - $0.042360.

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) - $0.03050.

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) - $0.047760.

Payable May 31; for shareholders of record May 16; ex-div May 15.

