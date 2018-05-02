Susquehanna updates on Boyd Gaming

Susquehanna trims its price target on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to $40 from $41 after digesting the casino operator's Q1 report.

Analyst Rachael Rothmans says the $40 PT is based on a 10.6X target multiple off of 2018-2019 EBITDA estimates and updated M&A activity.

As for the upcoming M&A, Rothman notes that Boyd is on track with the planned acquisitions. "The company's planned acquisition of four new properties from Pinnacle and the Valley Forge Casino should close in 2H18 and are expected to generate $60 million in incremental FCF a year," she writes.

