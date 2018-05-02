SodaStream rallies after U.S. business accelerates

SodaStream (NASDAQ:SODA) smashes estimates with its Q1 report.

A strong acceleration in the U.S. and Canada business helped pace the company to the big quarter. Revenue in the Americas segment was up 39.0% to $35.5M.

By product type, consumables revenue increased 27.4% to $72.0M and sparkling water maker starter kits revenue was up 23.1% to $91.7M.

SodaStream now expects full year revenue growth of ~15%, up from prior guidance of ~12%.

Shares of SodaStream are up 2.41% premarket to $96.62 vs. a 52-week trading range of $49.33 to $98.26.

