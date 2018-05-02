More on Pitney Bowes' Q1 beat

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) reports revenue rose 15% on a constant currency basis in Q1.

Equipment sales down 4.4% to $155.81M.

Business services sales up 72.2% to $386.54M.

Segment revenue: Commerce Services: $381M (+73%); Small & medium business solutions: $423M (-6%); Software Solutions: $82M (+4%); Production Mail: $97M (+9%).

Adjusted EBIT margin down 420 bps to 12.2%.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenue: +11 to +15% (on a constant currency basis); Adjusted EPS: $1.15 to $1.30; Free cash flow: $300M to $350M.

PBI +0.20% premarket.

