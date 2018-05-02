Criteo +5.5% on Q1 beats, downside guidance

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) gains 5.5% premarket on Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 15% Y/Y revenue growth. Downside Q2 guidance has revenue of $226M to $230M (consensus: $232.29) and EBITDA from $53M to $57M.

Reaffirmed FY18 has revenue growth of 8% at constant currency and 3% ex-TAC. EBITDA margin expected from 28% to 30% of revenue ex-TAC.

Regional revenue: Americas, $81M (+3% Y/Y; ex-TAC, constant currency); EMEA, $103M (+11%); Asia-Pacific, $57M (+10%).

Key metrics: Cash flow from operations, $85M (+91% Y/Y); FCF, $52M (+224%); net income, $21M (+45%); client count, 18.5K (+20%); client retention rate, close to 90% for all products; adjusted EBITDA, $78M (+22%); operating expenses, $148M (+7%).

