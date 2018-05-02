Acadia Realty Trust reports FFO in-line, reaffirms FY18 guidance

Core FFO of $0.33/share vs. FFO $0.40/share in 1Q17 due to a reduction in interest income, following the monetization of structured finance investments and the previously discussed recapture of occupancy.

The company to date achieved 60% of 2018 leasing goals, of approx. $5M of annualized NOI.

95.3% of leased occupancy as of March 31, 2018.

The company re-affirms FY18 FFO guidance of $1.33-1.45 and same-property NOI growth of 1-3%, including 2-7% growth in the second half of the year; EPS $0.37-0.48.

Conference Call at 12:00 PM

AKR flat premarket