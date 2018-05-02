PREIT misses on Q1, reaffirms full-year outlook

Q1 FFO per share of $0.29 fell from $0.35 a year ago. Adjusting for sold assets, Q1 FFO of $0.28 fell from $032. Estimates were for $0.33.

Same-store NOI was flat Y/Y, but including uncontrollable snow removal, utilities, and bankruptcy-related bad debts, SSNOI fell 1.6%.

GLA-weighted sales per square foot up 4.3% Y/Y to $485. Leased space up 160 bps during quarter to 94.9%. Same-store occupancy up 50 bps Y/Y to 93.3%.

Average renewal spreads up 7.1%; up 4.4% for tenants under 10K square feet and 23.6% for those over 10K (excl. anchors).

Full-year FFO per share guidance is reaffirmed at $1.50-$1.60.

