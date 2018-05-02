Trevena up 11% premarket on oliceridine deal in China

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) is up 11% premarket on light volume on the heels of its agreement with Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of pain med oliceridine in China.

Under the terms of the deal, Trevena will receive an upfront payment of $2.5M, near-term payments of $5.5M, $3.0M upon regulatory approval of oliceridine in the U.S., additional milestones and a 10% royalty on all sales in China.

Previously: FDA accepts Trevena's marketing application for pain med Olinvo; shares ahead 17% after hours (Jan. 2)