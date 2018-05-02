Ares Capital income rises, tops estimates

Q1 core EPS of $0.39 vs. $0.32 a year ago. Dividend is $0.38.

Net investment income of $144M or $0.34 per share vs. $94M and $0.22 a year ago.

Portfolio investments at fair value of $12.2B up from $11.4B last year. Gross commitments in Q1 of $1.8B, exits of $1.3B. Number of portfolio companies of 360 vs. 314 a year ago.

Net asset value per share of $16.84 up from $16.50. Yesterday's close was $16.02.

Conference call at noon ET

ARCC flat premarket