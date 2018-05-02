Nikola Motor sues Tesla over patent infringement

Nikola Motor filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) over the design of its EV heavy duty truck.

Utah-based Nikola claims in the legal filing (see full filing) that six design patents issued by the USPTO are being infringed upon. Those include truck feature patents for a wrap windshield, mid-entry door, fuselage, fender, side cladding and the overall design of the Nikola One. The company is seeking damages of more than $2B from Tesla.

A Tesla spokesperson says the lawsuit has no merit.

Earlier this year, Nikola stated that it had taken over 8K preorders for its next-gen, hydrogen-powered trucks slated for production in 2021.

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) holds a small stake in Nikola.

Shares of Tesla are flat in premarket trading. The company is due to disclose earnings after the bell and will host its earnings conference call at 5:30 PM ET.

Sources: Reuters Morning Call, CNBC