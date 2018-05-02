Thermo Fisher debuts new protein expression system for vaccine developers

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) announces its Gibco ExpiSf system, what it calls the first-ever chemically defined insect protein expression system aimed at enabling faster vaccine development and production.

Xuan Droz, Ph.D., project leader, Redbiotec AG says, "The new ExpiSf Expression System offers a convenient virus generation and protein expression cell line in only two steps, for both secreted and intracellular proteins. We predict that using the ExpiSf system will save us about 30 percent in the time taken for protein expression and make cell maintenance simpler."