Bunge +4% after forecasting strong full-year earnings growth

Bunge (NYSE:BG) +4.3% premarket after reporting a Q1 loss compared with a profit in the year-ago quarter but saying it expects “significant” earnings growth in 2018 thanks to strong soybean processing margins and trading profits in grains.

CEO Soren Schroder says during the quarter the company saw "a dramatic change in the global soy crush market environment as margins expanded significantly from 2017 levels.”

BG says it is raising its full-year EBIT guidance for the Agribusiness segment to $800M-$1B from its earlier outlook for $550M-$700M, primarily based on improved soybean crush margins.

BG also increased its full-year EBIT outlook for Food and Ingredients to $290M-$310M to account for the addition of the 70% ownership stake in Loders Croklaan, which we acquired in early March.

The company's Sugar and Bioenergy business remains weak, with losses before interest and tax up 40% Y/Y to $24M, and BG lowers its full-year guidance to $40M-$60M with results expected to be seasonally weak until H2.

BG says it will file soon for an IPO of its sugarcane milling business in Brazil.