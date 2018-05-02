Garmin +2.1% on Q1 beats; Auto weakness offset by Outdoor and Fitness

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) gains 2.1% premarket on Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with an 11% Y/Y revenue growth.

Reaffirmed FY18 guidance has in-line revenue at $3.2B (consensus: $3.2B) and downside EPS of $3.05 (consensus: $3.08).

Revenue breakdown: Outdoor, $144.3M (+24% Y/Y); Fitness, $166M (+20%); Aviation, $145.7M (+19%); Marine, $113.6 (+9%); Auto, $141.3M (-12%).

Key metrics: Gross margin, 60% (+1.9 percentage points Y/Y); operating margin, 20% (+1.8 pps); operating expenses, $284M (+11%); R&D spend growth, 16%; SG&A spend growth, 15%; ad spend growth, -20%; effective tax rate, 16%; FCF, $188M; dividend returns, $96M; cash and equivalents, $2.4B.

Earnings call is scheduled for 10:30 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

