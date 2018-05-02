Dominion Energy eyes more nat gas, renewables in long-term plans

Dominion Energy (NYSE:DO) says it plans to build at least eight new natural gas-fired plants in Virginia during the next 15 years, among several steps described in explaining how it will generate power to comply with regulations and meet customer needs through 2033.

The company also plans to increase solar generation by nearly 50% over last year's forecast, a revision made possible in part because of the technology's increasing affordability, company executives tell Associated Press in an interview.

Dominion says a number of coal- and oil-fired power plants likely will be retired, and while Virginia's four existing nuclear units will remain in use, plans for a fifth reactor remain shelved for now.

Separately, Dominion was awarded a $770M contract for electric and regulated energy management services in Hampton Roads and surrounding areas in Virginia, the Pentagon announced yesterday.