Esperion's bempedoic acid successful in late-stage study, but mortality rate spooks investors, shares down 22% premarket

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) slumps 22% premarket on increased volume on the heels of its announcement of results from its second pivotal Phase 3 study assessing the bad cholesterol-lowering effect of bempedoic acid in high-risk patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) who were inadequately controlled with lipid-modifying therapies, including maximally tolerated statin regimens.

The 2,230-subject trial met the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability and the key efficacy endpoint of on-treatment lowering of LDL-C of an additional 20% at week 12 (p<0.001). Patients also experienced a 22% reduction in an inflammation biomarker called C-reactive protein (CRP).

The incidences of adverse events were similar between the treatment group (78.5%) and placebo (78.7%) as were the rates of serious adverse events (14.5% vs. 14.0%, respectively), but there were 13 deaths in the treatment group compared to two in the control group.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and for publication.

The company says it expects to file a marketing application in the U.S. no later than Q1 2019 following by an application in Europe in Q2 2019.

Previously: Esperion down 6% after release of late-stage data on high cholesterol med bempedoic acid (March 7)