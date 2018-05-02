Exxon, Saudi Arabia form JV to build $10B Texas petrochemical complex

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. says they are moving ahead with plans to build a new $10B petrochemcial complex near Corpus Christi, Tex., and are forming a joint venture centered on the project.

The project will include a 1.8M metric tons/year ethylene-capacity steam cracker, two polyethylene units and a monoethylene glycol unit.

For XOM, the new complex is part of its plan to expand its manufacturing capacity along the U.S. Gulf Coast by $20B through 2027; for SABIC, the project allows it to expand its footprint in North American olefin and polymer markets.