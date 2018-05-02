JPMorgan buys building from JBG Smith for D.C. HQ

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is creating its first-ever base in the D.C. region, purchasing the 231K square foot Bowen Building from JBG Smith (NYSE:JBGS) for $140M.

For JBG, that's now more than $335M raised year-to-date to put to work in other opportunities.

Renovations on the property are to begin in 2019, with JPMorgan moving in two years later. JBG Smith will continue to manage the property.

The Bank of Dimon has promised to open as many as 70 new branches in the D.C. area.