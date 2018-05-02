Oppenheimer: FB dating entry likely to create lasting pressure for Match

Oppenheimer weighs in on the potential Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) impact from Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) newly announced dating product.
Firm says that FB’s entry will likely create lasting multiple pressure for Match and and that the fundamental impact remains unclear.
Firm maintains a Perform rating on Match.
Source: Briefing.com.
Match Group shares are down 1.8% premarket.
