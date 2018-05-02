Cellectar Bio's CLR 131 nabs rare pediatric disease tag in U.S., shares up 5% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) is up 5% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) to PET imaging agent CLR 131 (18-(p-[131]-iodophenyl) octadecyl phosphocholine) for the treatment of neuroblastoma.

RPDD provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be use for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.

A clinical trial in neuroblastoma should launch in H2.

Previously: FDA tags Cellectar's CLR 131 an Orphan Drug for neuroblastoma; shares up 9% after hours (March 16)