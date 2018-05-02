Estee Lauder down post Q3 earnings beat

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) reports net sales rose 13% in Q3 on a constant currency basis.

Revenue by geography: The Americas: $1.18B (+1%); EMEA: $1.42B (+26%); Asia/Pacific: $773M (+38%).

Revenue by segment: Skin Care: $1.45B (+31%); Makeup: $1.39B (+9%); Fragrance: $382M (+14%); Hair Care: $139M (10%); Other: $14M (-26%).

Adjusted gross margin rate up 40 bps to 79.8%.

Adjusted operating margin rate grew 40 bps to 17.4%.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: +15% to 16% (+11% to +12%, on a constant currency basis); Tax rate: ~23%; Diluted EPS: $2.78 to $2.86; Adjusted EPS: $4.38 to $4.42.

EL -2.71% premarket.

