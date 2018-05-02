Mastercard jumps after revenue guidance lift

Mastcard (NYSE:MA) trades higher after posting another quarter of strong growth.

Revenue was up 27% on a currency-neutral basis on a 14% rise in gross dollar volume.

Switched transactions were up 17% during the quarter, while cross-border volume jumped 21% on a local currency basis.

Adjusted operating expenses increased 35% in Q1 or 32% on a currency-neutral basis. M&A and strategic investments played in to the large increase in expenses.

Mastercard's effective tax rate fell to 17.3% from 26.9% a year ago.

Looking ahead, the payment company expects 2018 revenue growth to be in the high-teens vs. a prior forecast for growth at a mid-teens rate.

Shares of Mastercard are up 5.02% in premarket trading to $189.30 (all-time high).

