Strong Q1 for HollyFrontier sparked by surge in refining margins

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) +0.3% premarket after Q1 earnings and revenues easily exceeded analyst estimates as refining margins surged.

HFC says Q1 overall refinery gross margins - the difference between buying of crude and average selling price of refined products - jumped more than 70% to $12.83/bbl from $7.54/bbl in the year-ago quarter, helping revenues to rise 34% Y/Y to $4.13B.

HFC says Q1 results "reflect our ability to capitalize on the refining margins and crude spreads available during the first quarter. To date, crude spreads have been consistent, and we are optimistic about refining and lubricant margins going into the summer."

HFC also says it received a $71.7M reduction to RINs costs due to small refinery exemptions for its Cheyenne refinery the 2015 and 2017 calendar years.