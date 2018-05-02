Malibu Boats to new high after strong results

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) pops after FQ3 results arrive in strong fashion.

The company reports sales growth of 82% off an unit volume increase of 69% to 1,786 boats.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 70.1% during the quarter to $28.5M.

CEO update: "This performance continues to be driven by robust retail demand in the United States along with Malibu’s operating efficiencies. Channel inventories are at or near optimum levels, which is inspiring dealer confidence despite unfavorable weather during the early spring selling season. In addition, our model year 2018 products are performing very well, including our new Cobalt models. On the international front, Canada continues its slow recovery, while Australia, our second largest market, remains a contributor. Lastly, market share gains are accelerating for both Malibu and Cobalt, where we already hold a commanding lead."

MBUU +10.39% premarket to $36.99, above the 52-week high of $36.81.

