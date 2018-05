Yum China (YUMC -11.8% ) is having a pizza problem in China as online delivery services gain popularity, notes The Wall Street Journal's Jacky Wong.

Pricing pressure and menu innovation have added to the chain's costs, leading in part to the drop in operating margin at Pizza Hut during Q1 to 6% from 15% a year ago.

Shares of Yum China trade at their lowest level of 2018.

