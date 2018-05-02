Coherent -2.5% on mixed Q2; Needham defends

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) shares are down 2.5% after yesterday’s Q2 results met on revenue but missed on EPS. Q3 guidance has downside revenue at $480M to $500M (consensus: $501M) and non-GAAP gross margin from 48% to 49%.

Analyst actions: Benchmark cuts its Coherent target from $310 to $275.

More action: Needham says the results weren’t anything to “write home about” but didn’t warrant this level of negative sentiment.

Firm says there’s still more uncertainty in the OLED market, which is a key vertical for Coherent, but the selloff is overdone.

Needham maintains a Buy rating.

