Hulu hits 20M U.S. subscribers, adds advertising revenue streams

At its upfront presentation, Hulu says it added 3M U.S. subscribers in Q1 to hit 20M subs.

That 3M is more than the 2M that Netflix (NFLX -0.7% ) added in Q1, though Netflix has 55M U.S. subs to Hulu's 20M.

Hulu -- co-owned by Comcast (CMCSA -0.6% ), Disney (DIS -0.2% ), Fox (FOX -0.4% , FOXA -0.1% ) and Time Warner (TWX -0.3% ) -- is adding revenue streams via advertising on its live television subscription as well as to downloadable content.

It also said it renewed its breakout series The Handmaid's Tale for a third season, and unveiled a multi-year deal with DreamWorks Animation, marking a major move into children's programming.