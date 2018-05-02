Shutterfly prints new all-time high after earnings

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) is up 10.82% after a healthy Q1 earnings beat and positive commentary from some Wall Street firms.

Goldman Sachs upgrades to a Neutral rating from Sell and lifts its price target to $87 from $50 on its view that the Lifetouch deal could be "transformative" in the near future.

Baird keeps a price target of $85 on Shutterfly, saying it remains "constructive" on the company after the good start to the year.

Shares of Shutterfly hit a new all-time high of $91.47 in opening trading before falling back a bit.

