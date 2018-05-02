Snap -22% to all-time low as analysts process setback quarter

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has slid 22% and reached an all-time low of $10.96 following an earnings report where revenue growth failed to meet analyst expectations.

Downgrades are coming out of the woodwork: Evercore cut the stock to Underperform with a $9 price target, and Oppenheimer downgraded to Market Perform seeing a redesign that may have cost the company advertisers.

Morgan Stanley's cut its price target to $8, meanwhile.

On the bullish side, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are sticking with Buy-equivalent ratings based on audience and upside potential.

Updated: An excitable Jim Cramer slams the conference call and its reference to "challenging conversations" with advertisers.

