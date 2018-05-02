Stocks start a tick lower; Apple +4% after strong earnings

Stocks are mostly lower at the open ahead of the release of the Fed's latest policy directive at 2:00 p.m. ET today; S&P -0.2% , Dow -0.1% , Nasdaq +0.1% .

The FOMC directive likely will not include a rate hike, but investors will parse the policy statement to help confirm the general belief that a rate hike will occur next month; the Fed also might lay the groundwork for additional rate hikes later this year.

European bourses are higher, with Germany's DAX +1.4% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% and France's CAC +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei settled -0.1% while China's Shanghai Composite finished flat.

In earnings news, Apple +4% in early trade after beating Q1 earnings expectations, announcing in-line iPhone shipments, issued above-consensus revenue guidance for the current quarter, and adding $100B to its stock buyback program.

Also, Mastercard +2.9% after beating earnings and revenue estimates, while Snap -21.2% after missing estimates for Q1 revenue and daily active users.

Most S&P sectors are lower in the early going, led by health care ( -0.8% ) and consumer staples ( -0.7% ).

U.S. Treasury prices are modestly higher, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield down a basis point at 2.97%.

U.S. WTI crude oil +0.1% at $67.32/bbl.

Still ahead: EIA petroleum inventories