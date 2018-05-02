Ashland Global jumps 8% on Q2 results, raises guidance

Ashland Global (ASH +8.1% ) Q2 sales grew 20.8% Y/Y to $974M. Segment sales: Specialty ingredients +19% Y/Y to $646M, composites +28% Y/Y to $238M and intermediates & solvents +18% Y/Y to $90M.

Q2 overall gross margin was flat at 28.2% and operating margin improved by 318 bps to 9.75%.

Adj. EBITDA +30% Y/Y to $179M and margin improved by 126 bps to 18.4%.

Segment sales per shipping day: Specialty ingredients +16% Y/Y to $10.1M and sold 84K metric tons; Composites +22% Y/Y to $3.7M and sold 97.1K metric tons and Intermediates & solvents +14% Y/Y to $1.2M and sold 38k metric tons.

Company announced a program to eliminate $120M of existing corporate and Specialty Ingredients SG&A expenses, along with facility-related costs.

Q3 Guidance: EPS $0.95-1.05 and effective tax rate of 17%

2018 Guidance raised: EPS of $3.30-3.50 from $2.90-3.10; Adj, EBITDA: Specialty ingredients $565 -585M from $560-590M, Composites $90-100M from $85-95M, Intermediates & solvents $50-60M from $40-50M; FCF more than $220M; interest expense $123-128M from $125-135M; effective tax rate 13-17% from 16-20%; Capex $195-205M.

