PRGX Global down 3.2% post Q1 results

PRGX Global (PRGX -3.3% ) reports Q1 revenue growth 9.4% Y/Y to $36.72M of which Recovery Audit Services-US of $25.9M (6.1% Y/Y); Recovery Audit Services-OUS of $10M (28.2% Y/Y) & Adjacent Services of $0.7M (-50% Y/Y).

Q1 overall margin: Adj. EBITDA improved 243 bps to 8.9%; Segment Adj. EBITDA: Recovery Audit Services-US declined 168 bps to 27.4% & Recovery Audit Services-OUS was up 1,587 bps to 21%.

SG&A expenses was up 7.6% Y/Y to $11.3M due to SBC expense & investments in sales, marketing & product development teams.

Cash & equivalents of $15M (-20.2% Q/Q); LTD of $13.6M (flat Q/Q) against its $35M revolving credit facility.

2018 Outlook: Revenue growth of 8-10% & adj. EBITDA growth of 17- 22%.

