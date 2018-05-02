Spirit Aero +3% despite missing earnings estimates; to buy Asco for $650M

Spirit Aerosystems (SPR +3% ) is higher after missing Q1 earnings expectations but narrowly beating on revenues, while also announcing an agreement to acquire aerospace supplier Asco Industries for $650M.

SPR says the Asco acquisition "expands our Airbus content on A320 and A350 wings, adds new defense content on the F-35, and broadens the commercial capabilities to help grow our fabrication business."

SPR says Q1 results were hurt by higher costs due to supplier disruptions, expedited freight and surge resources; the company expects to be back on schedule on the 737 program by mid-2018, when it should see overtime decline and a reduction in surge resources.