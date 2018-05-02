Analysts admit missing on iPhone shipment estimates

Many analysts missed the mark predicting the iPhone shipments in Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) earnings report and have said so in notes to clients.

Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty wrote, “Weaker iPhone supplier results suggested meaningful downside in the June quarter which didn’t come to fruition.”

Huberty notes that the firm originally forecasted 42M iPhone shipments in the quarter but had since dropped its estimate to 34M. Apple reported 39M units.

Morgan Stanley reiterates Overweight rating and $200 price target, an 18% upside to yesterday’s close.

BofAML analyst Wamsi Mohan notes that iPhone demand shifted to the cheaper phones, as evidenced by the lower-than-expected iPhone ASP of $728 (consensus: $742).

BofAML reiterated its Buy rating and increased its price target from $220 to $225.

Citi Research analyst Jim Suva agrees with ASP showing strong demand for older iPhones. Suva also notes that the iPhone X “super cycle” won’t happen this year since a 3% Y/Y shipment increase “stops short of investor expectations for a super cycle.”

Apple shares are up 4.4% to $176.49.

