Red Rock Resorts pops after strong Vegas performance

Red Rock Resorts (NYSE:RRR) is up 11.75% after Q1 results top estimates.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.9% during the quarter as a solid performance with the casino company's Las Vegas operations helped to offset higher Native American management fees.

"The outlook for the Las Vegas economy remains strong and should continue help sustain our positive growth going forward and all key underlying economic metrics remain favorable," said CFO Stephen Cootey on the post-earnings conference call (transcript).

Previously: Red Rock Resorts beats by $0.30, beats on revenue (May 1)