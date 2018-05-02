Enphase Energy +10% after stellar Q1 results; CFO Garcia to depart

Enphase Energy (ENPH +10.6% ) rallies ~10% after beating estimates for both Q1 earnings and revenues, as it also exceeded its gross margin forecast.

ENPH says gross margin continued to expand in Q1, rising to 26.5% from 24.2% in Q4 2017 and 13.3% in the year-ago quarter.

The company shipped 180 MW DC, or 611K microinverters in Q1, compared to 221 MW DC, or 755K microinverters in Q4.

ENPH says it started shipping its next-generation microinverter IQ 7 to U.S. customers during Q1 and recently began shipping IQ 7 to customers in the U.K.

Also, ENPH says CFO Bert Garcia is leaving the company effective June 30 to pursue other opportunities.