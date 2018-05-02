Jet Aviation completes acquisition of Hawker Pacific

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) subsidiary, Jet Aviation, has completed its purchase of Hawker Pacific, for $250M.

Included in the acquisition are 19 locations across Asia Pacific and the Middle East to expand Jet's global network, including 7 FBOs, 14 MRO facilities and over 400,000 sq ft of hangar space.

"We are now in a position to further expand our current portfolio, enter new markets across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, and offer more options and value to our customers worldwide," said President Rob Smith.